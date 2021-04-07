>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Medtronic Plc (MDT) CEO Geoffrey Martha Sold $1.4 million of Shares

April 07, 2021 | About: MDT -0.43%

CEO of Medtronic Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Geoffrey Martha (insider trades) sold 11,712 shares of MDT on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $118.83 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Medtronic PLC is a medical technology company. It primarily manufacture and sell device-based medical therapies. It operates in Cardiac and Vascular, Minimally Invasive Therapies, Restorative Therapies and Diabetes segments. Medtronic Plc has a market cap of $162.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $120.630000 with a P/E ratio of 56.38 and P/S ratio of 5.85. The dividend yield of Medtronic Plc stocks is 1.91%. Medtronic Plc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 3.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Medtronic Plc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,712 shares of MDT stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $118.83. The price of the stock has increased by 1.51% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Karen L Parkhill sold 632 shares of MDT stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $119.12. The price of the stock has increased by 1.27% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MDT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)