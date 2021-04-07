Medtronic Plc (MDT) CEO Geoffrey Martha Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CEO of Medtronic Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Geoffrey Martha (insider trades) sold 11,712 shares of MDT on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $118.83 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Medtronic PLC is a medical technology company. It primarily manufacture and sell device-based medical therapies. It operates in Cardiac and Vascular, Minimally Invasive Therapies, Restorative Therapies and Diabetes segments. Medtronic Plc has a market cap of $162.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $120.630000 with a P/E ratio of 56.38 and P/S ratio of 5.85. The dividend yield of Medtronic Plc stocks is 1.91%. Medtronic Plc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 3.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Medtronic Plc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,712 shares of MDT stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $118.83. The price of the stock has increased by 1.51% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Karen L Parkhill sold 632 shares of MDT stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $119.12. The price of the stock has increased by 1.27% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MDT, click here