Caleres Inc (CAL) CEO & Chair. of Board Diane M Sullivan Sold $643,560 of Shares

CEO & Chair. of Board of Caleres Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Diane M Sullivan (insider trades) sold 31,000 shares of CAL on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $20.76 a share. The total sale was $643,560.
Caleres Inc is a global footwear retailer and wholesaler. Its business activities include the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Caleres Inc has a market cap of $786.656 million; its shares were traded at around $20.730000 with and P/S ratio of 0.36. The dividend yield of Caleres Inc stocks is 1.34%.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO & Chair. of Board Diane M Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of CAL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $20.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.14% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- SVP, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of CAL stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $21.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.49% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- SVP, Strategic Projects Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of CAL stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $21.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.12% since.
