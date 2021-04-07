>
Articles 

Caleres Inc (CAL) CEO & Chair. of Board Diane M Sullivan Sold $643,560 of Shares

April 07, 2021 | About: CAL -0.67%

CEO & Chair. of Board of Caleres Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Diane M Sullivan (insider trades) sold 31,000 shares of CAL on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $20.76 a share. The total sale was $643,560.

Caleres Inc is a global footwear retailer and wholesaler. Its business activities include the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Caleres Inc has a market cap of $786.656 million; its shares were traded at around $20.730000 with and P/S ratio of 0.36. The dividend yield of Caleres Inc stocks is 1.34%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & Chair. of Board Diane M Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of CAL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $20.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.14% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of CAL stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $21.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Strategic Projects Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of CAL stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $21.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.12% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CAL, click here

.

