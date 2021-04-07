Dexcom Inc (DXCM) Chairman, CEO & President Kevin R Sayer Sold $2.3 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO & President of Dexcom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin R Sayer (insider trades) sold 6,221 shares of DXCM on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $366.67 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

DexCom Inc designs, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of both diabetic and non-diabetic patients. Dexcom Inc has a market cap of $35.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $369.400000 with a P/E ratio of 73.15 and P/S ratio of 18.71.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO & President Kevin R Sayer sold 14,044 shares of DXCM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $362.92. The price of the stock has increased by 1.79% since.

Chairman, CEO & President Kevin R Sayer sold 3,857 shares of DXCM stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $361.11. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

COO & CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of DXCM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $362.22. The price of the stock has increased by 1.98% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Legal Officer Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DXCM stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $350. The price of the stock has increased by 5.54% since.

Managing Dir., Dexcom Ventures Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DXCM stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $360.49. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.

EVP Chief Commercial Officer Richard Doubleday sold 1,109 shares of DXCM stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $360.49. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.

SVP Information Technology Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 4,567 shares of DXCM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $360.03. The price of the stock has increased by 2.6% since.

SVP, Finance & CAO Jereme M Sylvain sold 941 shares of DXCM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $362.92. The price of the stock has increased by 1.79% since.

