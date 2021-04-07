>
Jabil Inc (JBL) EVP, CEO, EMS Michael J Loparco Sold $536,700 of Shares

April 07, 2021 | About: JBL -0.41%

EVP, CEO, EMS of Jabil Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Loparco (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of JBL on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $53.67 a share. The total sale was $536,700.

Jabil Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It provides electronic design, production and product management services to companies in the aerospace and defense, automotive. Jabil Inc has a market cap of $7.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.180000 with a P/E ratio of 22.18 and P/S ratio of 0.29. The dividend yield of Jabil Inc stocks is 0.60%. Jabil Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Jabil Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CEO, EMS Michael J Loparco sold 10,000 shares of JBL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $53.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.91% since.
  • EVP, CEO, EMS Michael J Loparco sold 29,000 shares of JBL stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $50.67. The price of the stock has increased by 4.95% since.
  • EVP, CEO, Regulated Industries Steven D Borges sold 35,000 shares of JBL stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $51.14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.99% since.
  • EVP, CEO, Green Point Kenneth S Wilson sold 5,000 shares of JBL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $49. The price of the stock has increased by 8.53% since.
  • EVP, CEO, EMS Michael J Loparco sold 15,000 shares of JBL stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $47.53. The price of the stock has increased by 11.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Thomas A Sansone sold 25,000 shares of JBL stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $51.35. The price of the stock has increased by 3.56% since.
  • SVP, Treasurer Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of JBL stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $48. The price of the stock has increased by 10.79% since.

For the complete insider trading history of JBL, click here

.

