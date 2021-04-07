Emcor Group Inc (EME) Chairman, President and CEO Anthony Guzzi Sold $2.9 million of Shares

Chairman, President and CEO of Emcor Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony Guzzi (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of EME on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $114.16 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

EMCOR Group Inc an electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services firms. It services include installation of electrical distribution systems, voice and data communication systems, and environmental controls within buildings. Emcor Group Inc has a market cap of $6.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $114.250000 with a P/E ratio of 47.81 and P/S ratio of 0.72. The dividend yield of Emcor Group Inc stocks is 0.32%. Emcor Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 20.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Emcor Group Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director William P Reid sold 2,000 shares of EME stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $114.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.03% since.

