Splunk Inc (SPLK) President and CEO Douglas Merritt Sold $1.1 million of Shares

April 07, 2021 | About: SPLK -2.12%

President and CEO of Splunk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas Merritt (insider trades) sold 8,114 shares of SPLK on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $138.48 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Splunk Inc provides software products. Its flagship product is Splunk Enterprise and at its core is a proprietary machine data engine, comprised of collection, indexing, search, reporting analysis and data management capabilities. Splunk Inc has a market cap of $22.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $138.790000 with and P/S ratio of 9.96.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of SPLK stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $138.48. The price of the stock has increased by 0.22% since.
  • President and CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of SPLK stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $140.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP & CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of SPLK stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $133.24. The price of the stock has increased by 4.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Chief Technology Officer Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of SPLK stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $138.49. The price of the stock has increased by 0.22% since.
  • SVP, Chief Technology Officer Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of SPLK stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $140.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.46% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of SPLK stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $140.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.87% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPLK, click here

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

