Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Chairman & CEO Douglas R Lebda Sold $14.7 million of Shares

April 07, 2021 | About: TREE +5.34%

Chairman & CEO of Lendingtree Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas R Lebda (insider trades) sold 67,277 shares of TREE on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $218.78 a share. The total sale was $14.7 million.

LendingTree Inc is an online lender exchange that connects consumers with lenders, and provides online tools to aid consumers in their financial divisions. It provides services such as mortgages, refinance loans, home equity loans, among others. Lendingtree Inc has a market cap of $3.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $229.260000 with and P/S ratio of 3.35. Lendingtree Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.20% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Douglas R Lebda sold 67,277 shares of TREE stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $218.78. The price of the stock has increased by 4.79% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TREE, click here

.

