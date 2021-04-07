>
Si-bone Inc (SIBN) Chairman, President & CEO Jeffrey W Dunn Sold $1.2 million of Shares

April 07, 2021 | About: SIBN -1.48%

Chairman, President & CEO of Si-bone Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W Dunn (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of SIBN on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $30.56 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Si-bone Inc has a market cap of $1.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.890000 with and P/S ratio of 12.66.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President & CEO Jeffrey W Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SIBN stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $30.56. The price of the stock has increased by 4.35% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of SIBN stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $33.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director John Gordon Freund sold 721,253 shares of SIBN stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $30.38. The price of the stock has increased by 4.97% since.
  • Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of SIBN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $31.13. The price of the stock has increased by 2.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SIBN, click here

