Curtiss-wright Corp (CW) Vice President and COO Tom P Quinly Sold $1.4 million of Shares

Vice President and COO of Curtiss-wright Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tom P Quinly (insider trades) sold 11,333 shares of CW on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $120.58 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Curtiss-Wright Corp is a diversified manufacturing and service company. It designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, and metalworking industries. Curtiss-wright Corp has a market cap of $5.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $122.840000 with a P/E ratio of 25.60 and P/S ratio of 2.13. The dividend yield of Curtiss-wright Corp stocks is 0.55%. Curtiss-wright Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Curtiss-wright Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Lynn J Bamford sold 750 shares of CW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $120.47. The price of the stock has increased by 1.97% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Vice President and CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of CW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $120.43. The price of the stock has increased by 2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of CW stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $125. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.73% since.

Vice President and Corp. Sec. Paul J Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of CW stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $125. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.73% since.

Vice President and COO Tom P Quinly sold 11,333 shares of CW stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $120.58. The price of the stock has increased by 1.87% since.

Executive Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of CW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $120.38. The price of the stock has increased by 2.04% since.

Vice President and Corp. Sec. Paul J Ferdenzi sold 102 shares of CW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $120.55. The price of the stock has increased by 1.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CW, click here