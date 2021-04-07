Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) President & CEO Anthony Y Sun Sold $2.8 million of Shares

President & CEO of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony Y Sun (insider trades) sold 64,562 shares of ZNTL on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $43.43 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.070000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Anthony Y Sun sold 64,562 shares of ZNTL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $43.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.43% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Melissa B, Epperly sold 17,107 shares of ZNTL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $43.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of ZNTL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $43.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.59% since.

Director Cam Gallagher sold 28,369 shares of ZNTL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $43.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.37% since.

COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,211 shares of ZNTL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $43.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.37% since.

COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,210 shares of ZNTL stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $43.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.48% since.

COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of ZNTL stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $45.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.22% since.

