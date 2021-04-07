Magnite Inc (MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans Sold $1.1 million of Shares

COO of Magnite Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Katie Seitz Evans (insider trades) sold 27,896 shares of MGNI on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $40.26 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

The Rubicon Project Inc provides technology solutions consisting of applications for sellers, providers of websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers. Magnite Inc has a market cap of $4.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.760000 with and P/S ratio of 17.04.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of MGNI stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $39.74. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.

CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of MGNI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $46.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of MGNI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $43.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.

General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of MGNI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $40.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.48% since.

