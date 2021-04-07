>
Bloom Energy Corp (BE) President & CEO Kr Sridhar Sold $1.2 million of Shares

April 07, 2021 | About: BE -3.85%

President & CEO of Bloom Energy Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kr Sridhar (insider trades) sold 45,256 shares of BE on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $25.74 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Bloom Energy Corp has a market cap of $4.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.710000 with and P/S ratio of 4.33.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of BE stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $25.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 4% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Gregory D Cameron sold 62,470 shares of BE stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $28.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.34% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of BE stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $26.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BE, click here

.

