>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Power Integrations Inc (POWI) President and CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sold $794,781 of Shares

April 07, 2021 | About: POWI -3.53%

President and CEO of Power Integrations Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Balu Balakrishnan (insider trades) sold 9,368 shares of POWI on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $84.84 a share. The total sale was $794,781.

Power Integrations Inc designs, develops and markets analog, mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in power conversion. The company's product is used in converting electricity. Power Integrations Inc has a market cap of $4.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.360000 with a P/E ratio of 69.24 and P/S ratio of 10.14. The dividend yield of Power Integrations Inc stocks is 0.55%. Power Integrations Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.30% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of POWI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $84.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.1% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of POWI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $84.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.69% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP of Sales Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of POWI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $84.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.86% since.
  • VP of Product Development David Mh Matthews sold 1,510 shares of POWI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $84.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.61% since.
  • VP of Technology, Engineering Radu Barsan sold 3,250 shares of POWI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $84.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.53% since.
  • VP Marketing Doug Bailey sold 1,510 shares of POWI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $84.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.58% since.
  • VP Corporate Development Clifford Walker sold 1,510 shares of POWI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $84.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of POWI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)