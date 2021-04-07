Power Integrations Inc (POWI) President and CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sold $794,781 of Shares

President and CEO of Power Integrations Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Balu Balakrishnan (insider trades) sold 9,368 shares of POWI on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $84.84 a share. The total sale was $794,781.

Power Integrations Inc designs, develops and markets analog, mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in power conversion. The company's product is used in converting electricity. Power Integrations Inc has a market cap of $4.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.360000 with a P/E ratio of 69.24 and P/S ratio of 10.14. The dividend yield of Power Integrations Inc stocks is 0.55%. Power Integrations Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.30% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of POWI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $84.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.1% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of POWI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $84.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.69% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP of Sales Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of POWI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $84.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.86% since.

VP of Product Development David Mh Matthews sold 1,510 shares of POWI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $84.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.61% since.

VP of Technology, Engineering Radu Barsan sold 3,250 shares of POWI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $84.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.53% since.

VP Marketing Doug Bailey sold 1,510 shares of POWI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $84.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.58% since.

VP Corporate Development Clifford Walker sold 1,510 shares of POWI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $84.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of POWI, click here