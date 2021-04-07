>
Articles 

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) SVP, GC & ChiefComplianceOff Bradley H Stein Sold $598,243 of Shares

April 07, 2021 | About: RCL +0.31%

SVP, GC & ChiefComplianceOff of Royal Caribbean Group (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bradley H Stein (insider trades) sold 6,700 shares of RCL on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $89.29 a share. The total sale was $598,243.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd is a global cruise company. It owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. Royal Caribbean Group has a market cap of $23.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.040000 with and P/S ratio of 8.64. The dividend yield of Royal Caribbean Group stocks is 0.86%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • SVP, GC & ChiefComplianceOff Bradley H Stein sold 6,700 shares of RCL stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $89.29. The price of the stock has increased by 1.96% since.
  • Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl Michael W Bayley sold 56,823 shares of RCL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $90.17. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.
  • Pres & CEO, Celebrity Cruises Lisa Lutoff-perlo sold 23,702 shares of RCL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 1.16% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Jason T Liberty sold 34,778 shares of RCL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $90.17. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RCL, click here

.

Comments

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

