Echo Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, Sells WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equi

Investment company Echo Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Echo Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Echo Wealth Management, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RDVY, FTSL, FMHI, SPTM, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: VB, VEA, VO, SPSB, ARKW, SPEM, VCSH,
- Reduced Positions: AGGY, DGRO, BIV, PRF, AAPL, SPLG, TSLA, IWD, SPYG, FMB, MGK, SPDW, AMZN, NOBL, IJH, FB, SPAB, MMM, VUG, MSFT, SPY, VTI, BABA, ECL, VGK,
- Sold Out: FMAY, SPTL, DFEB, SPSM,
For the details of Echo Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/echo+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Echo Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 87,788 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.58%
- WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 116,310 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.13%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 118,576 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.83%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 101,611 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.88%
- First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 98,587 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
Echo Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 98,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Echo Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 18,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
Echo Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.2 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 10,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Echo Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 10,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Echo Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2239.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 106 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Echo Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (FMAY)
Echo Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $35.22, with an estimated average price of $34.83.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Echo Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.Sold Out: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB)
Echo Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar. The sale prices were between $32.18 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $32.68.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Echo Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66.Reduced: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Echo Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.13%. The sale prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.83%. Echo Wealth Management, LLC still held 116,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Echo Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.83%. The sale prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.5%. Echo Wealth Management, LLC still held 118,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Echo Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 27.09%. The sale prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143. The stock is now traded at around $154.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Echo Wealth Management, LLC still held 14,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Echo Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.17%. The sale prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $47.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Echo Wealth Management, LLC still held 13,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Echo Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.36%. The sale prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Echo Wealth Management, LLC still held 11,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Echo Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 23.22%. The sale prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Echo Wealth Management, LLC still held 3,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.
