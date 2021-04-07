Summit Financial Group Inc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Investment company Summit Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Summit Financial Group Inc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NEAR, IPO, VRP, SJNK, RWR, MBB, SRLN, BEN, IWD, XHE, FLOT, KHC, SLV, IBUY, VIG, COP, GBTC, TSCO, PSP, GOOG,

NEAR, IPO, VRP, SJNK, RWR, MBB, SRLN, BEN, IWD, XHE, FLOT, KHC, SLV, IBUY, VIG, COP, GBTC, TSCO, PSP, GOOG, Added Positions: SHY, PFF, HYG, IWM, IGSB, EEM, RSP, SPHB, CVX, DVY, HDV, ACWX, IDV, IPAY, SPY, EFA, JPM, XOM, BMY, T, CIBR, PBW, ABBV, IYR,

SHY, PFF, HYG, IWM, IGSB, EEM, RSP, SPHB, CVX, DVY, HDV, ACWX, IDV, IPAY, SPY, EFA, JPM, XOM, BMY, T, CIBR, PBW, ABBV, IYR, Reduced Positions: AGG, IEI, MSFT, SMMF, QLD, IJH, AAPL, QQQ, CSX, VEA, GOVT, IVW, IVV, IWV, ROBO, JNJ, IWP, IJR, HD, PG, ABT, WM, IWR, IJK, MDT, KO, RGCO, NSC, VEU, TT, HON, DUK, AEP, WFC, LOW, RTX, D, MTUM, GIS, FDN, OEF, QQEW, DVYE, CWB, PM, MA, SWK, QCOM, EMR, FCBC, GD, LLY, CMCSA, ANTM, CSCO, COF, PEP, SLB, SO, BRK.B, TGT, ADBE, USB, IOO, BDX, ACN, GE, MRK, NSRGY, ORCL, SYY, BLOK, TMO, UNH,

AGG, IEI, MSFT, SMMF, QLD, IJH, AAPL, QQQ, CSX, VEA, GOVT, IVW, IVV, IWV, ROBO, JNJ, IWP, IJR, HD, PG, ABT, WM, IWR, IJK, MDT, KO, RGCO, NSC, VEU, TT, HON, DUK, AEP, WFC, LOW, RTX, D, MTUM, GIS, FDN, OEF, QQEW, DVYE, CWB, PM, MA, SWK, QCOM, EMR, FCBC, GD, LLY, CMCSA, ANTM, CSCO, COF, PEP, SLB, SO, BRK.B, TGT, ADBE, USB, IOO, BDX, ACN, GE, MRK, NSRGY, ORCL, SYY, BLOK, TMO, UNH, Sold Out: TIP, COST, UPS, DG,

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 88,377 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.48% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 73,402 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,405 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 49,088 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.25% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,163 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%

Summit Financial Group Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.63 and $96.54, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $97.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.51%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 47,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 84,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 282.21%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 65.45%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $220.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.10%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Summit Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Summit Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.

Summit Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.