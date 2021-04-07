Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Chairman and CEO Gary Steele Sold $649,400 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Proofpoint Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary Steele (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of PFPT on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $129.88 a share. The total sale was $649,400.

Proofpoint Inc is a provider of web-based protection applications in the United States. Its data protection solutions address web-based security threats posed on platforms like e-mail, instant messaging and social media. Proofpoint Inc has a market cap of $7.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $130.400000 with and P/S ratio of 7.12.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of PFPT stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $128.86. The price of the stock has increased by 1.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP/GM, Security Products David Knight sold 2,500 shares of PFPT stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $129.67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.56% since.

EVP/GM Compliance/Digital Risk Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of PFPT stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $123.54. The price of the stock has increased by 5.55% since.

