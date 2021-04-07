Zai Lab (ZLAB) Chairwoman & CEO Ying Du Sold $14.2 million of Shares

Chairwoman & CEO of Zai Lab (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ying Du (insider trades) sold 111,112 shares of ZLAB on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $128.19 a share. The total sale was $14.2 million.

Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in discovering or licensing, developing and commercializing proprietary therapeutics in the fields of oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Zai Lab Ltd has a market cap of $12.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $135.280000 with and P/S ratio of 959.42.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairwoman & CEO Ying Du sold 111,112 shares of ZLAB stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $128.19. The price of the stock has increased by 5.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Kai-xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of ZLAB stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $142.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.09% since.

