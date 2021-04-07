Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Possible Value Trap

The stock of Cyclo Therapeutics (NAS:CYTH, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $7.83 per share and the market cap of $49.3 million, Cyclo Therapeutics stock is estimated to be possible value trap. GF Value for Cyclo Therapeutics is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Cyclo Therapeutics stock might be a value trap is because

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Cyclo Therapeutics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 65.88, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Cyclo Therapeutics's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet.

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Cyclo Therapeutics has been profitable 2 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $0.9 million and loss of $6.6 a share. Its operating margin is -991.15%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Cyclo Therapeutics at 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Cyclo Therapeutics is -31%, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -1.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Cyclo Therapeutics's ROIC is -3862.07 while its WACC came in at -4.62.

In closing, the stock of Cyclo Therapeutics (NAS:CYTH, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Cyclo Therapeutics stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

