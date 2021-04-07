Datadog Inc (DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sold $27.4 million of Shares

CEO of Datadog Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Olivier Pomel (insider trades) sold 329,400 shares of DDOG on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $83.22 a share. The total sale was $27.4 million.

Datadog Inc has a market cap of $26.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $86.600000 with and P/S ratio of 45.15.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Olivier Pomel sold 329,400 shares of DDOG stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $83.22. The price of the stock has increased by 4.06% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David M Obstler sold 10,000 shares of DDOG stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $88.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal sold 23,200 shares of DDOG stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $82.3. The price of the stock has increased by 5.22% since.

Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of DDOG stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $87.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal sold 23,200 shares of DDOG stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $81.5. The price of the stock has increased by 6.26% since.

