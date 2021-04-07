Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) CEO James Donald Hoffman Sold $783,550 of Shares

CEO of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Donald Hoffman (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of RS on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $156.71 a share. The total sale was $783,550.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is engaged in providing metal processing and inventory management services for carbon and stainless steel, aluminum, alloys, brass and copper, and titanium. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a market cap of $9.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $154.530000 with a P/E ratio of 27.21 and P/S ratio of 1.13. The dividend yield of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co stocks is 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of RS stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $156.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.39% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RS, click here