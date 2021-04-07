>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM) President and CEO Stephen Trundle Sold $622,654 of Shares

April 07, 2021 | About: ALRM -2.27%

President and CEO of Alarm.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen Trundle (insider trades) sold 7,125 shares of ALRM on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $87.39 a share. The total sale was $622,654.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc is a cloud-based software platform solution for the connected property. The company through its cloud-based services makes connected home technology accessible to home and business owners. Alarm.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $85.730000 with a P/E ratio of 55.68 and P/S ratio of 7.06. Alarm.com Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 23.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of ALRM stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $87.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.9% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,292 shares of ALRM stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $87.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Strategy & Innovation Jeffrey A Bedell sold 2,061 shares of ALRM stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $87.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.9% since.
  • Chief Product Officer Daniel Kerzner sold 2,837 shares of ALRM stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $87.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.9% since.
  • Sr. VP-Corporate Development Daniel Ramos sold 2,061 shares of ALRM stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $87.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.9% since.
  • Chief Strategy & Innovation Jeffrey A Bedell sold 13,000 shares of ALRM stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $88.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.35% since.
  • Director Donald E Clarke sold 13,161 shares of ALRM stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $88.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ALRM, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)