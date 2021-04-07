Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM) President and CEO Stephen Trundle Sold $622,654 of Shares

President and CEO of Alarm.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen Trundle (insider trades) sold 7,125 shares of ALRM on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $87.39 a share. The total sale was $622,654.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc is a cloud-based software platform solution for the connected property. The company through its cloud-based services makes connected home technology accessible to home and business owners. Alarm.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $85.730000 with a P/E ratio of 55.68 and P/S ratio of 7.06. Alarm.com Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 23.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,292 shares of ALRM stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $87.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Strategy & Innovation Jeffrey A Bedell sold 2,061 shares of ALRM stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $87.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.9% since.

Chief Product Officer Daniel Kerzner sold 2,837 shares of ALRM stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $87.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.9% since.

Sr. VP-Corporate Development Daniel Ramos sold 2,061 shares of ALRM stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $87.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.9% since.

Chief Strategy & Innovation Jeffrey A Bedell sold 13,000 shares of ALRM stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $88.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.35% since.

Director Donald E Clarke sold 13,161 shares of ALRM stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $88.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.24% since.

