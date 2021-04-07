Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sold $829,890 of Shares

COO of Zoom Video Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aparna Bawa (insider trades) sold 2,593 shares of ZM on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $320.05 a share. The total sale was $829,890.

Zoom Video Communications Inc has a market cap of $94.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $323.080000 with a P/E ratio of 143.59 and P/S ratio of 36.35.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of ZM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $347.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.15% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of ZM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $347.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.06% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of ZM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $341.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.34% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of ZM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $341.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.34% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of ZM stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $329.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of ZM stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $320.05. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of ZM stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $323.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.

COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of ZM stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $329.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.94% since.

Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of ZM stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $345.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.48% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Azus sold 4,472 shares of ZM stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $348.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.27% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZM, click here