Evmo Inc (YAYO) Former CEO Ramy El-batrawi Sold $554,420 of Shares

Former CEO of Evmo Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ramy El-batrawi (insider trades) sold 145,900 shares of YAYO on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $3.8 a share. The total sale was $554,420.

Evmo Inc has a market cap of $126.458 million; its shares were traded at around $3.600000 with and P/S ratio of 14.73.

