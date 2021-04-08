Vital Farms Inc (VITL) President and CEO Russell Diez-canseco Sold $571,579 of Shares

President and CEO of Vital Farms Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Russell Diez-canseco (insider trades) sold 25,770 shares of VITL on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $22.18 a share. The total sale was $571,579.

Vital Farms Inc has a market cap of $874.495 million; its shares were traded at around $22.090000 with a P/E ratio of 99.51 and P/S ratio of 3.78.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Russell Diez-canseco sold 25,770 shares of VITL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $22.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of VITL stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $28.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.69% since.

