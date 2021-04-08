Star Bulk Carriers Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Star Bulk Carriers (NAS:SBLK, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $14.69 per share and the market cap of $1.5 billion, Star Bulk Carriers stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Star Bulk Carriers is shown in the chart below.

Because Star Bulk Carriers is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 11% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.40% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Star Bulk Carriers has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.12, which which ranks worse than 76% of the companies in Transportation industry. The overall financial strength of Star Bulk Carriers is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Star Bulk Carriers is poor. This is the debt and cash of Star Bulk Carriers over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Star Bulk Carriers has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $634.9 million and earnings of $0.79 a share. Its operating margin is 22.55%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, the profitability of Star Bulk Carriers is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Star Bulk Carriers over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Star Bulk Carriers's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 79% of the companies in Transportation industry. Star Bulk Carriers's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Star Bulk Carriers's return on invested capital is 4.48, and its cost of capital is 5.85. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Star Bulk Carriers is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Star Bulk Carriers (NAS:SBLK, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. To learn more about Star Bulk Carriers stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.