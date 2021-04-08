The stock of Kumba Iron Ore (OTCPK:KIROY, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $13.92 per share and the market cap of $13.4 billion, Kumba Iron Ore stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Kumba Iron Ore is shown in the chart below.

Because Kumba Iron Ore is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 19.9% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Kumba Iron Ore has a cash-to-debt ratio of 41.90, which is better than 89% of the companies in Steel industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Kumba Iron Ore at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Kumba Iron Ore is strong. This is the debt and cash of Kumba Iron Ore over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Kumba Iron Ore has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.1 billion and earnings of $1.508 a share. Its operating margin is 52.31%, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in Steel industry. Overall, the profitability of Kumba Iron Ore is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Kumba Iron Ore over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Kumba Iron Ore is 19.9%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in Steel industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 23.1%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Steel industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Kumba Iron Ore's return on invested capital is 59.83, and its cost of capital is 15.79. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Kumba Iron Ore is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Kumba Iron Ore (OTCPK:KIROY, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 82% of the companies in Steel industry. To learn more about Kumba Iron Ore stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.