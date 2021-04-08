Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Buys XPeng Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys XPeng Inc, Moderna Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MRNA,

MRNA, Added Positions: XPEV, API,

XPEV, API, Reduced Positions: BABA, FB, ZTO,

For the details of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neumann+advisory+hong+kong+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 215,451 shares, 28.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 379,574 shares, 25.62% of the total portfolio. Agora Inc (API) - 2,299,587 shares, 22.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86% XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 993,758 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 384.76% Facebook Inc (FB) - 106,372 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.75%

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 34,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 384.76%. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 993,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 27.57%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.36%. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd still held 123,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.