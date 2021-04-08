>
Articles 

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Buys XPeng Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding

April 08, 2021 | About: XPEV +0% MRNA +0% BABA +0%

Investment company Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys XPeng Inc, Moderna Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neumann+advisory+hong+kong+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 215,451 shares, 28.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  2. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 379,574 shares, 25.62% of the total portfolio.
  3. Agora Inc (API) - 2,299,587 shares, 22.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%
  4. XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 993,758 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 384.76%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 106,372 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.75%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 34,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 384.76%. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 993,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 27.57%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.36%. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd still held 123,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.



