Moulton Wealth Management, Inc Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Inves

Investment company Moulton Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moulton Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Moulton Wealth Management, Inc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVOL, VTIP, SLQD, XLRE, XLC, FCX, IVZ, TPR, LB, VIAC, MRO, DISCA, IWN, IWM, MDY, VTV, ARKK, IJJ, IWS, IWR,

IVOL, VTIP, SLQD, XLRE, XLC, FCX, IVZ, TPR, LB, VIAC, MRO, DISCA, IWN, IWM, MDY, VTV, ARKK, IJJ, IWS, IWR, Added Positions: XLF, VTI, XLE, TIP, XLB, XLI, XOM, BND,

XLF, VTI, XLE, TIP, XLB, XLI, XOM, BND, Reduced Positions: LQD, RSP, VOO, IVV, HYG, CVX,

LQD, RSP, VOO, IVV, HYG, CVX, Sold Out: IAU, XLP, XLK, TLT, IEF, QQQ,

For the details of MOULTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moulton+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 138,781 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.84% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 302,210 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 162,341 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 154,642 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 215,029 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.56%

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 302,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.32%. The holding were 162,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.04%. The holding were 154,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 142,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 71,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 51,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 215,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 32,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.28%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 147,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 51,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 39.84%. The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.01%. Moulton Wealth Management, Inc still held 138,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.03%. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $144.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.88%. Moulton Wealth Management, Inc still held 41,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.99%. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $373.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.24%. Moulton Wealth Management, Inc still held 18,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.05%. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $408.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.08%. Moulton Wealth Management, Inc still held 4,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.43%. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.42%. Moulton Wealth Management, Inc still held 39,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.