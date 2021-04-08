>
Old Port Advisors Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AbbVie Inc

April 08, 2021 | About: TIP +0% FIXD +0% AGG +0% MU +0% PNC +0% REGN +0% MBB +0% REM -0.17% NUE +0% VHT +0% AVGO +0% D +0% EM +0%

Investment company Old Port Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Nucor Corp, Broadcom Inc, sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AbbVie Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Port Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Old Port Advisors owns 202 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Old Port Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+port+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Old Port Advisors
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,793 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  2. Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 15,652 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 185,897 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,019 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  5. Intel Corp (INTC) - 71,593 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $79.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $227.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $482.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.82%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.38%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 37.29%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $93.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $178.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 69.35%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $481.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.



