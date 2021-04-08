Old Port Advisors Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AbbVie Inc

Investment company Old Port Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Nucor Corp, Broadcom Inc, sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AbbVie Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Port Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Old Port Advisors owns 202 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MBB, REM, NUE, VHT, AVGO, D, SNY, BCE, GPC, AZN, USMV, TFC, PSA, UPS, BA, DSI, CMI, BSV, WFC, WDC, RTX, COST, FGD, IAU, LKQ, NEE, DE, PGX, NLY, ORAN,

MBB, REM, NUE, VHT, AVGO, D, SNY, BCE, GPC, AZN, USMV, TFC, PSA, UPS, BA, DSI, CMI, BSV, WFC, WDC, RTX, COST, FGD, IAU, LKQ, NEE, DE, PGX, NLY, ORAN, Added Positions: TIP, FIXD, AGG, ILF, EDIV, FLRN, IFGL, BRK.B, MU, HPE, SCHD, MRNA, CVX, PNC, REGN, MET, SO, ECF, VCIT, KO, VUG, SPY, BOND, JPST, T, NVS, CAH, CSCO, GLD, NVDA, IGSB, IBM, SPMD, AMZN, VZ, WRI, RWX, FB, V, TMO, ADBE, BAC, VLO, UNP, MRK, LMT, GOOGL, AMP, AMAT, CMCSA, STZ, ETN, FISV, MA, HSBC, JNJ, LOW, GM, WMT, BX, GIS, XOM, DVYE, DHR, DTE, KMI,

TIP, FIXD, AGG, ILF, EDIV, FLRN, IFGL, BRK.B, MU, HPE, SCHD, MRNA, CVX, PNC, REGN, MET, SO, ECF, VCIT, KO, VUG, SPY, BOND, JPST, T, NVS, CAH, CSCO, GLD, NVDA, IGSB, IBM, SPMD, AMZN, VZ, WRI, RWX, FB, V, TMO, ADBE, BAC, VLO, UNP, MRK, LMT, GOOGL, AMP, AMAT, CMCSA, STZ, ETN, FISV, MA, HSBC, JNJ, LOW, GM, WMT, BX, GIS, XOM, DVYE, DHR, DTE, KMI, Reduced Positions: TYL, SLYV, VWO, BMY, MFD, AWK, VYM, HON, RYN, GNR, WM, PCH, RWO, SCHG, TGT, DEO, NGG, RPM, DIS, UL, TOT, WPC, PEP, OKE, IVW, JPIN, RSP, ADM, TSN, SCHM, CWB, GE, F, INTC, CAT, CAG, PEG, GSK, IVE, LYB, HTGC, XEL, IDXX, IP, VOD, SCHE, CNP, PBCT, SPYG, DHC, VNQ, ROP, ATO, SCHF, SCHZ, CVS, VIG, IJH, WIP, FVD, HPQ, PG, SRE, TD, MCD, INTU, UNH, UNM, HST, HD, FDL, ECL, MDIV, LQD, MCK, ORCL, APTV, SPDW, SWK, TFI, TRV, TWTR, ACN, PWR,

TYL, SLYV, VWO, BMY, MFD, AWK, VYM, HON, RYN, GNR, WM, PCH, RWO, SCHG, TGT, DEO, NGG, RPM, DIS, UL, TOT, WPC, PEP, OKE, IVW, JPIN, RSP, ADM, TSN, SCHM, CWB, GE, F, INTC, CAT, CAG, PEG, GSK, IVE, LYB, HTGC, XEL, IDXX, IP, VOD, SCHE, CNP, PBCT, SPYG, DHC, VNQ, ROP, ATO, SCHF, SCHZ, CVS, VIG, IJH, WIP, FVD, HPQ, PG, SRE, TD, MCD, INTU, UNH, UNM, HST, HD, FDL, ECL, MDIV, LQD, MCK, ORCL, APTV, SPDW, SWK, TFI, TRV, TWTR, ACN, PWR, Sold Out: ALXN, ABBV, EMB, LMBS, VNQI, SCHA, LOAN, FCEL,

For the details of Old Port Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+port+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,793 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 15,652 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 185,897 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,019 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Intel Corp (INTC) - 71,593 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $79.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $227.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $482.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.82%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.38%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 37.29%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $93.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $178.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 69.35%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $481.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.