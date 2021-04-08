>
Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc

April 08, 2021 | About: PYPL +0% SHOP +0% MA +0%

Investment company Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management owns 12 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hoffman%2C+alan+n+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 590,296 shares, 48.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,945 shares, 28.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,309 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,879 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 10,764 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $255.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 7,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1159.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.



