Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc

Investment company Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management owns 12 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with PYPL. Click here to check it out.
- PYPL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of PYPL
- Peter Lynch Chart of PYPL
For the details of Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hoffman%2C+alan+n+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 590,296 shares, 48.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,945 shares, 28.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,309 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,879 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 10,764 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $255.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 7,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1159.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 202 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management. Also check out:
1. Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management keeps buying