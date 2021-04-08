Beddow Capital Management Inc Buys Oracle Corp, Viatris Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Baidu Inc, The Timken Co

Healdsburg, CA, based Investment company Beddow Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, Viatris Inc, Merck Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, FRMO Corp, sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Baidu Inc, The Timken Co, Wynn Resorts, Pandora A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beddow Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ORCL, FRMO, AZZ, AZO, NTUS,

ORCL, FRMO, AZZ, AZO, NTUS, Added Positions: VTRS, MRK, WPM, EOG, SMEGF, PFE, INTC, FNV, BLX, XEC, RDS.B, KMI, ABBV,

VTRS, MRK, WPM, EOG, SMEGF, PFE, INTC, FNV, BLX, XEC, RDS.B, KMI, ABBV, Reduced Positions: BUD, TKR, WAB, ALV, PANDY, PNDZF, LBTYA, FLWS, PHG, IVSBF, MSB, ABB, BP, POWL, JNJ, BRK.B, CLR,

BUD, TKR, WAB, ALV, PANDY, PNDZF, LBTYA, FLWS, PHG, IVSBF, MSB, ABB, BP, POWL, JNJ, BRK.B, CLR, Sold Out: BIDU, WYNN, BEEM, CALA,

For the details of BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beddow+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 405,387 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Investor AB (IVSBF) - 132,196 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 42,438 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) - 420,853 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 46,355 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in FRMO Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $12.42. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Natus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AZZ Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $50.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1423.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 40.46%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 196,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 28.12%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 36,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 51.86%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $40.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 39,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46.

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Beam Global. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $71.14, with an estimated average price of $52.78.

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Calithera Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $3.66, with an estimated average price of $2.91.