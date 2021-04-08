>
Beddow Capital Management Inc Buys Oracle Corp, Viatris Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Baidu Inc, The Timken Co

April 08, 2021 | About: VTRS +0% MRK +0% WPM +0% ORCL +0% FRMO +0% NTUS +0% AZZ +0% AZO +0% BIDU +0% WYNN +0% BEEM +0%

Healdsburg, CA, based Investment company Beddow Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, Viatris Inc, Merck Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, FRMO Corp, sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Baidu Inc, The Timken Co, Wynn Resorts, Pandora A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beddow Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beddow+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 405,387 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  2. Investor AB (IVSBF) - 132,196 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 42,438 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  4. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) - 420,853 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  5. Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 46,355 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FRMO Corp (FRMO)

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in FRMO Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $12.42. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Natus Medical Inc (NTUS)

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Natus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AZZ Inc (AZZ)

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AZZ Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $50.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1423.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 40.46%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 196,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 28.12%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 36,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 51.86%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $40.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 39,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46.

Sold Out: Beam Global (BEEM)

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Beam Global. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $71.14, with an estimated average price of $52.78.

Sold Out: Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA)

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Calithera Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $3.66, with an estimated average price of $2.91.



