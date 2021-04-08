>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Articles (92) 

The Fed Reassures Markets About Easy Monetary Policy Even as Jobless Claims Rise

It cites bumps on the road to full employment as support for dovish policies

April 08, 2021 | About: SPY +0.35% QQQ +0.9% TLT +0.58%

The Federal Reserve said it will continue its easy monetary policy, according to the March 16-17 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes published on Wednesday afternoon.

The reason for maintaining this record-breaking dovish stand despite economic recovery is that inflation remains subdued accordint to the higher inflation the Fed is aiming for. Total PCE price inflation runs at an annual rate of 1.5% and is expected to be held down by slack in resource utilization.

How long will the Fed keep monetary policy accommodating? According to the minutes, it will do so until it achieves maximum employment and inflation over 2% for a sustainable period:

"Members agreed that the Federal Reserve was committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum-employment and price-stability goals... All members reaffirmed that, in accordance with the Committee's goals to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run and with inflation running persistently below this longer-run goal, they would aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time and longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent."

With a "full range" of tools, the Fed means maintaining the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 0.25% It also means continuing its long-term securities buying program of at least $80 billion in Treasury bonds and at least $40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities per month.

Still, the financial markets' response was somewhat muted, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 averages edging slightly higher and the Nasdaq marginally lower (see table).

Index

Value*

DJIA

+0.05%

S&P500

+0.15

NASDAQ

-0.07

10 year Treasury Note

1.67%

Unsurprisingly, markets have already discounted the news. The minutes only provided more details to back their March decision rather than introducing something anything new, and the markets have come to think of easy monetary policy as something they are owed more than an actual variable.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, the Labor market reported a rise in jobless claims following a period of strong employment increases, indicating a bump on the road to achieving maximum employment. The Fed cited this as more support in the case for the continuation of its easy-money policies.

Disclosure: No positions

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Panos Mourdoukoutas
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Panos Mourdoukoutas

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)