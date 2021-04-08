Associated Capital Group Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $33.49 per share and the market cap of $743.9 million, Associated Capital Group stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Associated Capital Group is shown in the chart below.

Because Associated Capital Group is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Associated Capital Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. The overall financial strength of Associated Capital Group is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Associated Capital Group is fair. This is the debt and cash of Associated Capital Group over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Associated Capital Group has been profitable 7 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $21.5 million and earnings of $0.85 a share. Its operating margin of -62.47% worse than 85% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Associated Capital Group's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Associated Capital Group over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Associated Capital Group is -9%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 70.4%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Capital Markets industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Associated Capital Group's ROIC is -1.12 while its WACC came in at 10.38. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Associated Capital Group is shown below:

In short, the stock of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 91% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. To learn more about Associated Capital Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

