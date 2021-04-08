Conagra Reports Higher Quarterly Earnings, Revenue

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) released its third-quarter 2021 financial results before the market opened on April 8. Both earnings and revenue edged past the Zacks consensus estimates thanks to robust digital performance as well strong demand in the retail business. Partly offsetting the growth was reduced foodservice demand.

Performance at a glance

The American packaged foods company recorded adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share, up 25.5% from the prior-year quarter. Analysts had anticipated earnings of 58 cents. Revenue of $2.77 billion grew 8.5% year over year and also surpassed projections by 1.87%. Stripping out the impact from mergers, acquisitions and currency fluctuations, organic net sales increased 9.7%.

The gross profit amounted to $758 million, reflecting a gain of 10.8% year over year due to the cost synergies related with Pinnacle Foods acquisition, improved price-mix and supply chain productivity as well as fixed-cost leverage, which was partly offset by higher input costs, pandemic-related costs, foreign currency impact and loss of profit from divested businesses.

Reflecting on the quarterly performance, President and CEO Sean Connolly said:

"We have made significant investments in our business over the past five-plus years, modernizing our products to generate consumer demand. Our strong third-quarter results benefited from these investments. We continued to invest in the business during the quarter, with a focus on ensuring our products are available both online and in stores, as we aim to maximize consumer acquisition during this period of heightened demand."

Segment results

All of the company's divisions reported sales growth with the exception of the foodservice division. Conagra attributed its strong performance to strong organic net sales, which was only partly offset by the divestiture of the Wesson Oil, H.K. Anderson, DSD Snacks and Gelit businesses as well as exiting the private label peanut butter business.

In the grocery and snacks business, sales grew 10.8% to $1.1 billion. Similarly, sales in the refrigerated and frozen foods division climbed 11.7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.2 billion. On the international front, net sales rose 9% to $241 million. By contrast, the foodservice segment saw revenue decrease roughly 17% to $194 million.

Post Holdings buys Peter Pan business

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company headquartered in St. Louis, entered into an agreement with Conagra to buy the Peter Pan peanut butter business in December. The transaction value was not disclosed. Conagra completed the transaction on Jan. 25. As a result of the deal, the company expects to lose roughly $110 million in annual net sales while adjusted earnings per share will be reduced by 3 cents.

Looking forward

Conagra has continued to witness heightened demand in its retail business. However, foodservice products continue to see a slump in demand. Coronavirus-related expenses have also affected the business.

Factoring in these headwinds, the branded food company has issued guidance for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Conagra is guiding for adjusted earnings per share between 49 cents and 55 cents. Organic net sales are expected to decline by around 10% to 12%. The adjusted operating margin is projected to be between 14% and 15%.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

