F&V Capital Management, LLC Buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cummins Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Roper Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company F&V Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cummins Inc, BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF, Baidu Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, F&V Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, F&V Capital Management, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LITE, CMI, CNYA, BIDU, GOLD, DES,

LITE, CMI, CNYA, BIDU, GOLD, DES, Added Positions: BMY, GILD, MU, AMAT, FDX, ALL, FOX, EBAY, VZ, CVX, CSCO, VWO, QRVO, PYPL, ADM, ORCL, CVS, GLW, RTX, MDT, EWG,

BMY, GILD, MU, AMAT, FDX, ALL, FOX, EBAY, VZ, CVX, CSCO, VWO, QRVO, PYPL, ADM, ORCL, CVS, GLW, RTX, MDT, EWG, Reduced Positions: CAG, ROP, AAPL, NVDA, IBB, NTES, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ, QCOM, MS, FB, BRK.B, NEM, URI, HPQ, C, MRK, MO, GOOGL, QQQ, VGK,

CAG, ROP, AAPL, NVDA, IBB, NTES, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ, QCOM, MS, FB, BRK.B, NEM, URI, HPQ, C, MRK, MO, GOOGL, QQQ, VGK, Sold Out: AMGN, MET, GLD, KGC,

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 100,950 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 69,065 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,649 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 200,540 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 37,665 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $90.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 77,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $256.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 15,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $49.41, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $226.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1001.11%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 80,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96.

F&V Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 51%. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. F&V Capital Management, LLC still held 98,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 75.22%. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $419.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. F&V Capital Management, LLC still held 601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 45.53%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. F&V Capital Management, LLC still held 6,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 49.54%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $573.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. F&V Capital Management, LLC still held 1,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in NetEase Inc by 57.07%. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. F&V Capital Management, LLC still held 3,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 47.06%. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $150.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. F&V Capital Management, LLC still held 3,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.