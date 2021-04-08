LVZ Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Holland, MI, based Investment company LVZ Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, sells Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVZ Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, LVZ Advisors, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $592 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FTSL, FEM, GD, PBCT, BJ, COG, CSCO, C, XOM, HWC, FAB, HAS, WU, DOC,
- Added Positions: IVE, AGG, FIXD, IVW, FBND, FLOT, STIP, SLQD, IEFA, IGE, FM, AMAT, SO, PCEF, GOVT, FTA, FPE, AMZN, FMB, HD, CRM, V, SYK, FDT, NYMT, ICLR, SPLK, MPC, IVZ, AMGN, SYX, AMT,
- Reduced Positions: FHLC, IJR, GSLC, IJH, HYG, ITOT, IWC, HYLS, FXH, FYX, FNX, FCX, SQ, FTC, FEX, IVV, EMQQ, NEAR, SPY, CSB, ETSY, BABA, AAPL, CVI, PFE, IWR,
- Sold Out: IEMG, LEMB, LMBS, ARKK, FAD, FDIS, IJS, MGK,
These are the top 5 holdings of LVZ Advisors, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 490,712 shares, 21.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 639,231 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 448,949 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.38%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 910,313 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 477,331 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.58%
LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEM)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $26.49. The stock is now traded at around $27.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $183.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $45.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FAB)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $57.2 and $70.41, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $142.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 448,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 51.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 95,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 48.21%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.689900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.799000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 106,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 58.11%. The purchase prices were between $23.33 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 43,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 39.34%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $42.26 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.22.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.22.Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $70.56 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $75.06.Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36.
