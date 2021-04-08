LVZ Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Holland, MI, based Investment company LVZ Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, sells Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVZ Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, LVZ Advisors, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $592 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 490,712 shares, 21.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 639,231 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 448,949 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.38% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 910,313 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 477,331 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.58%

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $26.49. The stock is now traded at around $27.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $183.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $45.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $57.2 and $70.41, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $142.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 448,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 51.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 95,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 48.21%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.689900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.799000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 106,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 58.11%. The purchase prices were between $23.33 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 43,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 39.34%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $42.26 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.22.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $70.56 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $75.06.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36.