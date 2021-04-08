First American Bank Buys Regions Financial Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Sells CMS Energy Corp, AT&T Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Dundee, IL, based Investment company First American Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Regions Financial Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, sells CMS Energy Corp, AT&T Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Fortive Corp, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First American Bank. As of 2021Q1, First American Bank owns 151 stocks with a total value of $918 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RF, AMAT, DVY,

RF, AMAT, DVY, Added Positions: ETN, AMZN, MSFT, PYPL, HON, KNX, GOOGL, VOO, XOM, STZ, JPM, LLY, TJX, CVX, BSX, UNH, CMCSA, DHI, HD, EMN, ACN, DIS, ADBE, HUN, NKE, TOT, BRK.B, BAC, GPN, FRC, AEP, APD, JNJ, AVGO, PEP, ULTA, TXN, MDT, MAR, BA, TT, GS, ADI, MMC, VIOO, TMO, PG, IVOO, AMGN, CCI, LUV, PSX, VZ, FB, VOYA, PPG, ATVI, VEA, SPLK, WTRG, VFC, HBAN, CTAS, DD, D, SBUX, RSG, CONE, VWO, PRU, LW, QCOM, CAT, NOW, CSCO, MA, RTX, CB, MCD,

ETN, AMZN, MSFT, PYPL, HON, KNX, GOOGL, VOO, XOM, STZ, JPM, LLY, TJX, CVX, BSX, UNH, CMCSA, DHI, HD, EMN, ACN, DIS, ADBE, HUN, NKE, TOT, BRK.B, BAC, GPN, FRC, AEP, APD, JNJ, AVGO, PEP, ULTA, TXN, MDT, MAR, BA, TT, GS, ADI, MMC, VIOO, TMO, PG, IVOO, AMGN, CCI, LUV, PSX, VZ, FB, VOYA, PPG, ATVI, VEA, SPLK, WTRG, VFC, HBAN, CTAS, DD, D, SBUX, RSG, CONE, VWO, PRU, LW, QCOM, CAT, NOW, CSCO, MA, RTX, CB, MCD, Reduced Positions: CMS, T, FTV, LMT, PFE, WMT, MRK, BMY, FIS, PNC, MDLZ, XLE, WEC, INTC, OKTA, BOH, CHGG, FLT, ETR, PEG, RY, TGT, AJG, FAST, GRMN, GD, HPQ, IBM, K, JCI,

CMS, T, FTV, LMT, PFE, WMT, MRK, BMY, FIS, PNC, MDLZ, XLE, WEC, INTC, OKTA, BOH, CHGG, FLT, ETR, PEG, RY, TGT, AJG, FAST, GRMN, GD, HPQ, IBM, K, JCI, Sold Out: MXIM, EDIT, XLU, CRSP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 710,396 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 333,745 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 195,428 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,335 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,928 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49%

First American Bank initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 152,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First American Bank initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First American Bank initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $115.110500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 52.79%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 45,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $262.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 97.83%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 51,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $68.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 58,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 72,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First American Bank added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 82.09%. The purchase prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $109.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First American Bank sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78.

First American Bank sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

First American Bank sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

First American Bank sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.