First American Bank Buys Regions Financial Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Sells CMS Energy Corp, AT&T Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

April 08, 2021 | About: ETN -0.16% PYPL +2.55% KNX -0.6% TJX +1.72% BSX -0.12% EMN -1.53% RF -0.71% AMAT +0.42% DVY -0.48% MXIM +1.43% XLU -0.1% EDIT +1.93%

Dundee, IL, based Investment company First American Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Regions Financial Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, sells CMS Energy Corp, AT&T Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Fortive Corp, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First American Bank. As of 2021Q1, First American Bank owns 151 stocks with a total value of $918 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST AMERICAN BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+american+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST AMERICAN BANK
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 710,396 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  2. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 333,745 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 195,428 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,335 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,928 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49%
New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

First American Bank initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 152,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

First American Bank initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

First American Bank initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $115.110500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

First American Bank added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 52.79%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 45,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

First American Bank added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $262.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

First American Bank added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 97.83%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 51,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

First American Bank added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $68.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 58,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

First American Bank added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 72,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

First American Bank added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 82.09%. The purchase prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $109.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

First American Bank sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

First American Bank sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

First American Bank sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

First American Bank sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.



