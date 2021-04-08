Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys Progressive Corp, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Metropolis Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Progressive Corp, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Metropolis Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Metropolis Capital Ltd owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: PGR, V, GOOGL, BKNG, QRTEA,

PGR, V, GOOGL, BKNG, QRTEA, Reduced Positions: TXN, CSCO, STT, ORCL, NWSA, CMCSA, NWS,

For the details of Metropolis Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/metropolis+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 629,234 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 74,868 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.36% Visa Inc (V) - 682,510 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.74% State Street Corporation (STT) - 1,537,829 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.59% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,254,770 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.91%

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 44.91%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $94.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 1,254,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $219.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 682,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2246.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 74,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 37.94%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2423.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 28,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.