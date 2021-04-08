>
Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys Progressive Corp, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

April 08, 2021 | About: PGR -1.25% V +0.28% GOOGL +0.36% BKNG +0.86%

Investment company Metropolis Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Progressive Corp, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Metropolis Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Metropolis Capital Ltd owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Metropolis Capital Ltd
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 629,234 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 74,868 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.36%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 682,510 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.74%
  4. State Street Corporation (STT) - 1,537,829 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.59%
  5. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,254,770 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.91%
Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 44.91%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $94.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 1,254,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $219.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 682,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2246.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 74,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 37.94%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2423.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 28,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.



