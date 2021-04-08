Financial Advisory Corp Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Investment company Financial Advisory Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisory Corp . As of 2021Q1, Financial Advisory Corp owns 48 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 78,917 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.06% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,069 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.32% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 81,584 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.99% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 81,649 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 453.59% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 64,128 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.06%

Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.085900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 52,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 37,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $110.973100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 17,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.722400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 20,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.65 and $61.35, with an estimated average price of $46.91. The stock is now traded at around $56.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 453.59%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 81,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.01%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $73.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 69,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 71,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $100.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 44,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Genesis Energy LP by 72.09%. The purchase prices were between $5.82 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.