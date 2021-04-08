Financial Advisory Corp Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Investment company Financial Advisory Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisory Corp . As of 2021Q1, Financial Advisory Corp owns 48 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHV, SHY, IWS, JPST, MSFT, SIG, AM, KSS,
- Added Positions: MINT, SCHD, IJR, EFA, IJS, GEL, PEP, ENLC, GOOGL, JPM, MAC,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, QQQ, SCHG, VOE, LQD, EMB, JNK, BNDX, GSY, SCHX, SPY, IEMG, VNLA, IEFA, AMZN, IJH,
- Sold Out: ARA, SCHB,
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisory+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 78,917 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.06%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,069 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.32%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 81,584 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.99%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 81,649 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 453.59%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 64,128 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.06%
Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.085900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 52,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 37,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $110.973100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 17,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.722400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 20,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)
Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.65 and $61.35, with an estimated average price of $46.91. The stock is now traded at around $56.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 453.59%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 81,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.01%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $73.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 69,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 71,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $100.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 44,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Genesis Energy LP (GEL)
Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Genesis Energy LP by 72.09%. The purchase prices were between $5.82 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA)
Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $11.47.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP . Also check out:
1. FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP keeps buying