CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2021Q1, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owns 133 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 3,709,726 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 3,071,659 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.53% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 914,734 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 965,105 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,579,003 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $132.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.02%. The holding were 3,709,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 7,364,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 1,887,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 442,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 312,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $94.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 173,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 71.13%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $99.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,928,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 99.09%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,100,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.93%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.462200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,636,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 63.95%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $573.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $376.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 77,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 53.69%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 141,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.