CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

April 08, 2021 | About: XLI +0.17% XLB +0.16% XLE -1.58% NVDA +1.21% MA +1.94% LUV -0.46% VTV -0.14% XLF -0.17% XOP -2.64% HFC -2.28% OKE -2.26% MU +0.95% XLP -0.04%

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2021Q1, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owns 133 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/churchill+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 3,709,726 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 3,071,659 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.53%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 914,734 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 965,105 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,579,003 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $132.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.02%. The holding were 3,709,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 7,364,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 1,887,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 442,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 312,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $94.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 173,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 71.13%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $99.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,928,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 99.09%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,100,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.93%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.462200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,636,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 63.95%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $573.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $376.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 77,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 53.69%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 141,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.



