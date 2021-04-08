New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, American Express Co

Investment company New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Chubb, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CB, SMH, TIP, MMM, T, FNDX, REZ, SLCA, LAC,

CB, SMH, TIP, MMM, T, FNDX, REZ, SLCA, LAC, Added Positions: EEM, VB, IWM, FXI, VTI, VCSH, BND, RSP, VEA, VWO, ESGD, REGL, ICF, PRF, XLF, IWV,

EEM, VB, IWM, FXI, VTI, VCSH, BND, RSP, VEA, VWO, ESGD, REGL, ICF, PRF, XLF, IWV, Reduced Positions: VGIT, AGG, VCIT, MUB, VO, TOTL, IVV, HEZU, SDY, VIG, IEMG, NOBL, IXUS, IJR, AAPL, EFA, IJH, VGSH, SCHB, VNQI, PBCT, VNQ, GE,

VGIT, AGG, VCIT, MUB, VO, TOTL, IVV, HEZU, SDY, VIG, IEMG, NOBL, IXUS, IJR, AAPL, EFA, IJH, VGSH, SCHB, VNQI, PBCT, VNQ, GE, Sold Out: AXP,

For the details of NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+england+guild+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 482,776 shares, 17.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,228 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 158,417 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 47,622 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 139,112 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $159.270100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $255.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.581500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $195.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.133300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.422700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 95,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 132.47%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 9,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 43,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.