Larson Financial Group LLC Buys First Trust Capital Strength ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Renaissance IPO ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Viatris Inc

Investment company Larson Financial Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Capital Strength ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Renaissance IPO ETF, Viatris Inc, MP Materials Corp, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Larson Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Larson Financial Group LLC owns 774 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FTCS, GLDM, IPO, VTRS, MP, AGGY, VLDR, SKLZ, BFT, DASH, ABNB,

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 277,179 shares, 20.14% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 62,493 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 53,678 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 352,863 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 190,831 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $72.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.824900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.297700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $35.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 51 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.606600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.