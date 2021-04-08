Bath Savings Trust Co Buys Equinix Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Bath, ME, based Investment company Bath Savings Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Equinix Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Cigna Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bath Savings Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Bath Savings Trust Co owns 157 stocks with a total value of $783 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: APD, CI, BPOP, POOL, BAC, TT, KSU, DOW,
- Added Positions: VCSH, ABT, AMT, EQIX, BND, SHW, FISV, COST, VTV, ABBV, PFE, NEE, VZ, GNRC, SYK, CHD, PEP, VCIT, EW, HEI, TIP, ZTS, HD, VXUS, V, PSK, BR, MMM, DG, XOM, IBM, JNJ, HON, MSFT, ORLY, WSO, VOO, ATO, RTX, AMZN, PG, BIV, BSV, VIG, VUG, VYM, HSY, ADBE, CTAS, WMT, LMT, MRK, ROST, SO, QCOM, IJH, EFA, VEA, FDX, DUK, VTI, DD, CMCSA, VXF, TGT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IDXX, NKE, FDS, MA, T, BF.B, JKHY, EL, ACN, OTIS, WBA, USB, PRAA, PAYX, ITW, CSX, BMY, BRK.B, GE, COLM, MTD, CSCO, NVO, ORCL, CAT, BLK, GOOG, PYPL, CARR, MO, IWM,
- Sold Out: GLD,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with EQIX. Click here to check it out.
- EQIX 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of EQIX
- Peter Lynch Chart of EQIX
For the details of Bath Savings Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bath+savings+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bath Savings Trust Co
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 353,225 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 103,745 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 384,655 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 219,629 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 420,724 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.508000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $239.549000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $357.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 959 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $166.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 52.49%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $690.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 28.96%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $360.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 107.61%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $132.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 84.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 53.42%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 64.66%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $331.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bath Savings Trust Co. Also check out:
1. Bath Savings Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bath Savings Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bath Savings Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bath Savings Trust Co keeps buying