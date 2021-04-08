Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc Buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Deere, Morgan Stanley, Sells ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Golub Capital BDC Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Deere, Morgan Stanley, Eaton Corp PLC, Caterpillar Inc, sells ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Manulife Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. As of 2021Q1, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc owns 228 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 746,338 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 198,584 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,617 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 93,966 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 248,743 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $43.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 214,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $284.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $119.37 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $137.29. The stock is now traded at around $149.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Hancock Whitney Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 253.80%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $371.633100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 397.92%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $79.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 594.63%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $228.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 172.83%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.879200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 193.01%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.55 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.92.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.