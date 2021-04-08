Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc Buys Intel Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, General Motors Co, Sells Boeing Co, Facebook Inc, Snap Inc

Investment company Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, General Motors Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Boeing Co, Facebook Inc, Snap Inc, Roku Inc, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc owns 164 stocks with a total value of $501 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GM, TMO, MU, CAT, STX, FHN, GE, NVS, PII, PFG, AVGO, FITB, HCA, BOTZ, VGT, K, PLD, SWKS, WFC, EVN, NSA,
- Added Positions: INTC, AAPL, AGG, HD, VTI, QCOM, MSFT, UNH, BABA, AMZN, IWS, IJR, CVS, JPM, PG, ABBV, MAR, IWP, DAL, VZ, CVX, CRM, PEP, BMY, MRK, AMGN, T, IBM, FPE, TMUS, GD, BX, MCD, RTX, KRE, MDY, PRU, EXG, STWD, UPS, SBUX, HYG, XLF, NOC, BAC, NFLX, CSCO, PFE, DUK, IP, HON, BLK, AXP, ALL, KO, COST, GS, JNJ, LOW, XBI, TXN, NKE, SO, MMM, UBER, MUB, VCIT, ABT, IYH, BIIB, CBND, LLY, WYNN, WMT, MS, ORCL, CTAS, BRK.B, EES, DWM, DLN, PFF,
- Reduced Positions: BA, FB, SNAP, ROKU, BSX, AEP, SQ, PYPL, NVDA, LQD, DE, GOOG, TWTR, DIS, WELL, VRP, MINT, AMAT, D, MET, XOM, MO, VO, STZ, IEFA, GSY, FDL, IGSB, TSLA, AMP, ADM, BK, CTLT, MMP, HDV, MRVL, HBAN, MKC, CI,
- Sold Out: IWD, VNLA, ANTM, SDGR, SPY,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with INTC. Click here to check it out.
- INTC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of INTC
- Peter Lynch Chart of INTC
For the details of KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kmg+fiduciary+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 136,615 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 297,661 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,414 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,445 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 101,821 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $60.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 31,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $470.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $94.695200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $229.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 313.26%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 87,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 81,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 58.38%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $314.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.01%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $212.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $228.710800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 174.22%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25.Sold Out: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Schrodinger Inc. The sale prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Reduced: Boeing Co (BA)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 79.73%. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $253.132300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc still held 4,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 50.19%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc still held 10,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Snap Inc by 70.54%. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc still held 13,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Roku Inc by 73.89%. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $369.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc still held 1,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 80.15%. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc still held 8,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 65.62%. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc still held 7,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:
1. KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying