Foundation Resource Management Inc Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Federated Hermes Inc, APA Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, SEACOR Holdings Inc, Corning Inc

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Foundation Resource Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Federated Hermes Inc, APA Corp, Precision Drilling Corp, International Business Machines Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, SEACOR Holdings Inc, Corning Inc, Nokia Oyj, APA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundation Resource Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Foundation Resource Management Inc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: APA, PDS, IBM,

APA, PDS, IBM, Added Positions: LUMN, FHI, PFE, XOM, GOLD, CVX, BEN, GILD, CVE, TNP, TRC,

LUMN, FHI, PFE, XOM, GOLD, CVX, BEN, GILD, CVE, TNP, TRC, Reduced Positions: VIAC, GLW, NOK, JEF, KHC, MRK, CSCO, TSN, CCJ, HPQ, FCX, SNY, BKR, PPC, TRV, L, ABBV, INTC, OVV, PBT, RIG, PSX, DVN,

VIAC, GLW, NOK, JEF, KHC, MRK, CSCO, TSN, CCJ, HPQ, FCX, SNY, BKR, PPC, TRV, L, ABBV, INTC, OVV, PBT, RIG, PSX, DVN, Sold Out: CKH, APA, VIA, PRE1, SFNC,

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 621,861 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 114,685 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 2,136,899 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.74% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 420,736 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 221,466 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%

Foundation Resource Management Inc initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 99,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $134.251200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 2,136,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Federated Hermes Inc by 55.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 376,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc sold out a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.16 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.85.

Foundation Resource Management Inc sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Foundation Resource Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Foundation Resource Management Inc sold out a holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The sale prices were between $12.58 and $22.97, with an estimated average price of $18.36.

Foundation Resource Management Inc sold out a holding in Simmons First National Corp. The sale prices were between $21.65 and $32.71, with an estimated average price of $28.09.