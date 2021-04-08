Newman & Schimel, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Republic Services Inc, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc

Investment company Newman & Schimel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Republic Services Inc, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, PDS Biotechnology Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newman & Schimel, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Newman & Schimel, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Newman & Schimel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newman+%26+schimel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 495,579 shares, 23.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.83% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 123,201 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.76% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 201,554 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 169,895 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.56% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 42,173 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.22%

Newman & Schimel, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $163.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $134.251200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $314.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 55.22%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $263.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 42,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 169,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 54.75%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.158800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 114,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 133,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 141.10%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $99.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 14,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.67%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $73.722200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 29,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC sold out a holding in PDS Biotechnology Corp. The sale prices were between $2.28 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $4.05.