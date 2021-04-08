Lannett Co Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Lannett Co (NYSE:LCI, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $5.045 per share and the market cap of $208.9 million, Lannett Co stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Lannett Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Lannett Co is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Lannett Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. The overall financial strength of Lannett Co is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Lannett Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of Lannett Co over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Lannett Co has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $542.7 million and loss of $5.21 a share. Its operating margin is 2.18%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, the profitability of Lannett Co is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Lannett Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Lannett Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 81% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Lannett Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -21.2%, which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Lannett Co's return on invested capital is 0.98, and its cost of capital is 7.14. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Lannett Co is shown below:

In conclusion, Lannett Co (NYSE:LCI, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Lannett Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

