Hologic Buying Spree Aimed at Life Post-Covid

Flush with cash from its Covid testing business, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) continued its buying spree, laying out $795 million to add Mobidiag, the private Finnish-French molecular test maker, to the fold.

The acquisition, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, is the biggest of four the Marlboro, Massachusetts-based company has made since the beginning of the year. Investors are so-so about the deals. Year to date, the company's shares are relatively flat at $73.45, though the current price is close to an all-time high.

During the last quarter, Hologic's diagnostic sales soared 450% as demand climbed for its high-throughput laboratory hardware and coronavirus tests, according to FierceBiotech. Mobidiag will augment that business with tests for various infectious diseases conducted at the point of care.

"Acquiring Mobidiag will further strengthen our international and diagnostics businesses by enabling us to expand into the large, fast-growing acute care adjacency with a near-patient testing solution that offers ease of use, multiplex capability, and rapid turnaround time," Jan Verstreken, group president, international at Hologic, said. "We believe that Mobidiag has developed a differentiated platform that addresses many of the historical challenges of multiplexed point-of-care molecular testing."

Mobidiag sales in 2020 were about $42 million. Its tests are for acute care conditions such as gastrointestinal and respiratory infections, antimicrobial resistance management and health care-associated infections. The company's Amplidiag and Novodiag platforms are automated instruments that deliver rapid turnaround times ranging from 50 minutes to two hours. Overall, Mobidiag gives Hologic access to an acute-care market expected to "roughly double" in the next five years, according to CEO Steve MacMillan.

Earlier this year, Hologic spent a combined $453 million to strengthen its core business with purchases of German breast cancer biopsy company Somatex, cancer diagnostic developer Biotheranostics and the Belgian company Diagenode.

The need to beef up its diagnostics is likely tied to the eventual slowdown in Covid testing as more people are vaccinated.

FierceBiotech has noted that analysts at Jefferies said data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention point toward "a precipitous decline [in testing volumes] as mandates ease," with drops of 20% to 30% expected each quarter later this year until the coronavirus testing market resembles something like the seasonal flu. However, they also expect Hologic to emerge in a strong position with its augmented diagnostic footprint.

Hologic said it intends to use its strong cash flow to create a larger, faster-growing company as the pandemic eases.

Zachs zeroed in on this measure, noting the company's year-over-year cash flow growth is higher than many of its competitors at 27.3%, far superior to the industry average of 0.7%. Over the past three to five years, Hologic's annualized cash flow growth rate has been 7.9% versus the industry average of 7.2%.

At its current price, CNN Money reports Hologic's stock is just below the one-year average price forecast assigned by 12 analysts. They give the company a median target of $88, with a high estimate of $110, and rate the shares a buy.

Disclosure: The author has no position in Hologic.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: